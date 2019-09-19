Community Briefs
Rummage sale at Mounds Baptist
ANDERSON — Mounds Baptist Church, 3001 Mounds Road, will host a rummage/bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tools, collectibles, housewares, clothing, cookbooks, and books will be among the items for sale.
Beginning at 11 a.m., a hot dog and bottle of water will be available for $1 and will be available until gone.
For more information, Contact Kathy or Donna at the church, 765-642-5416.
Fall Fish Fry at Pendleton church
PENDLETON — The Men of Pendleton First United Methodist Church, 225 W. State St., will host its Fall Fish Fry on Friday, Sept. 27.
Serving hours will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12; and children under 4, eat free.
Drive-through will be available.
Soroptimists to meet at restaurant
ANDERSON — Soroptimist International of Anderson will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
The agenda will include finalizing plans for the Dream It, Be It Career conference for Girls and committee reports on Educational awards and fundraising.
Women interested in learning more about the local service club are invited to attend this monthly business meeting.
Information: Lynn High at LHigh2003@aol.com.
Tenderloin dinner served Friday
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St. will have its monthly hand-breaded tenderloin dinner, open to the public, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $9 for adults and children 12 and under, $5.
Library to host open house
ANDERSON — The public is invited to the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, to learn about the resources, services, and programs available at APL.
Library staff will be available to answer questions and introduce attendees to the expansive materials and resources accessible to the Anderson community. Attendees can enjoy an ice cream treat (while supplies last), sign up for the library card, and register for the Fall Reading Program.
Information: Visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
