Community briefs
Little Bit Country at the Paramount
ANDERSON — The 29th year of Little Bit Country Jamboree for Special Olympics will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
The original band Jeff Hardin, John Gunter, Carl Erskine and Dan Daugherty will entertain as well as special guest Martha Baker Green.
Woody Wright and his wife, Vonnie, Nashville recording artist, will be appearing this year for Special Olympics.
If you are unable to attend, but would like to make a donation to Madison County Special Olympics ti Anderson University, 1100 E. Fifth St., Anderson, IN 46012.
Bands’ alumni set for homecoming
ANDERSON — Anderson High School will once again have an alumni band at Homecoming.
Rehearsal takes place Monday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the band room. Homecoming is on Friday, Sept. 20.
Any alumni of Madison Heights, Highland, or Anderson high schools as well as any current parent of a student in the program are welcome to join.
Email assistant director, Mr. Zehr, at czehr@acsc.net to let him know you are joining in. Organizers will need to know ahead of time so they have enough music copied for all attending.
Chaplain to speak at Bethany church
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Rob Mifflin, chaplain for Community Hospital Hospice Care, will present a program titled “Hope for Those Who Are Grieving.” Following a discussion period, the evening will conclude with a time of fellowship and refreshments.
This session will be in the church’s Fireside Room. Enter through the north door across from Highland Middle School.
This ministry is provided free for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one. Reservations are not necessary.
Information: 765-643-5713.
Community Chefs ready with samplesANDERSON — The seventh annual Community Chefs event is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Anderson Country Club.
The event, at 5:30 p.m., features more than 50 men from the community, each offering a unique dish for attendees to sample.
Community Chefs has raised nearly $415,000 for the Community Hospital Anderson Foundation over the past six years. The event has benefited multiple causes. This year the funds will go to support the school nurses fund, oncology patients, and the Stop the Bleed program.
Tickets are $70 each and can be purchased at ecommunity.com/chefs. On the donation form, enter the total dollar amount and type “Chefs” in the undesignated box. Tickets can be picked up or mailed.
‘Sweet 16’ block party on Saturday
ANDERSON — The Sweet 16 Neighborhood will have its first-ever block party on Saturday, Sept. 14, from noon to 3 p.m. on the corner of 15th Street and Madison Avenue.
Everyone is welcome to come learn more about what is happening in the neighborhood and how they can support the project, a representative said in a release.
Information: Anderson Impact Center at 765-356-9497.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.