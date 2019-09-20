Community Briefs
Sugar Fork hosts comedy night
ANDERSON — Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St., will host Stand Up Against Alzheimer’s Comedy Night on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Headlining comedian will be Sara Huntington.
Admission is $5 at the door (cash). There will be concessions, raffle prizes and donations will all go to Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising.
Information: 765-233-9360.
Riders host Kids for Christmas Ride
ANDERSON — The Anderson Aerie 174 Eagle Riders will host its third annual Kids for Christmas Ride on Saturday.
Registration will be held from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Kick stands up at noon.
The ride will be followed by pulled pork dinner, an auction, beginning around 6 to 6:30 p.m., and music by State of Mind, beginning at 8 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle, too.
All proceeds will benefit Kids for Christmas and the Riley Heart Fund.
Single riders, $20; passenger, $15; and includes dinner and a T-shirt.
Preregister at the lodge at 1315 Meridian St. or by calling Jack Brown at 765-606-1633 or Curt Bentley at 765-617-3916.
Fish fry planned for Saturday at church
ANDERSON — Greater St. Mark Church, 2232 Dewey St., will host a fish fry on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Cost is $10 per dinner and includes two sides (baked beans and cole slaw), cake and a soda.
Roosevelt School meal Wednesday
ANDERSON — Former faculty, staff and students of Roosevelt School meet for breakfast at 8 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant the last Wednesday of each month.
Their next breakfast will be Sept. 25.
Rangeline hosts indoor walkers
ANDERSON — Monday is the first day of autumn and is also the first day the Rangeline Community Center will be welcoming indoor walkers.
With new heating and cooling systems now in operation, walkers can enjoy a safe, pleasant, climate-controlled environment for their daily walking. The center will be open for indoor walkers from 6 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Information: Bob Reed at 765-635-1721.
