ELWOOD — Family members of a deceased Army veteran and lifelong resident of the Elwood area are being sought following the man’s death.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone is seeking the relatives of George R. Green, 89, who died Dec. 5.
Noone said Green was born May 25, 1930, in Elwood and had served in the U.S. Army.
Anyone with information regarding Green’s relatives or someone with information about his family is asked to contact the Madison County Coroner’s Office at 765-425-9481.
