What: Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Festival
When: Thursday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: The Barns at Nappanee, 1600 W. Market St., Nappanee (Elkhart and Kosciusko counties)
Information: 60th Annual Festival with more than 100 vendors, entertainment including a whip show, ax throwing, the Crystal River Band, live musical theater featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel.” Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and children ages 13-17, and children 12 and under and active military are admitted free. 574-773-4188.