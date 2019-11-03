Domestic relations

Circuit Court 1

Sept. 6-Oct. 29, 2019

Courtney R. Smith v. Allison A. Welton

Misty Wattenbarger v. David Wattenbarger

David Nehemiah Bailey v. Hannah Kristen Bailey

Jennifer Marie Wirey v. Joshua Robert Wirey

Karen L. Ratliff v. Billy Ratliff

Tia Ogilvie v. Joseph M. Ogilvie

Katherine Arellano v. Jesse Arellano Jr.

Hannah Winningham v. Benjamin L. Winningham

Zoe Lyons v. Xavier Lyons

Amy DuFresne v. Elias C. Dufresne

Brandon L. Buck v. Kristin J. Buck

Amanda l. Davis v. Jerimiah S. Davis

Kaylynn M. Greer v. Adam R. Greer

Cheryl Allen v. Steven Allen

Randy Gray v. Dorothy Gray

Jennifer Lee Janney v. Rachel Mary Janney

Shahnaz Sabeti v. Brank Bradley DeBruhl Jr.

Dorothea N. Allen v. John I. Allen

Saundra Evans v. Dalton Evans

Kevin Lyle Spaugh v. William Dale Spencer

Cora Betteridge v. Nathaniel Betteridge

Shannon L. Bailey v. Christopher Allan Bailey

Ashley Rodeman v. Edward James Rodeman (annulment filed for)

Jessica E. Howell v. Kenneth Howell

Circuit Court 2

Olivia O. Matthews v. Jessie LJ Winberry

Lauren Turner v. Christopher Breeck

Kathryn Beck v. Ryan Beck

Nikki R. Carter v. Shawn D. Carter

Leah Meisner v. Roger Meisner

Jay R. Layton v. Olivia Layton

Lacy Ann Reier v. Acecian Duane Reier

Jose G. Sandobal Mendez v. Maria V. Hernandez Reyez

Melvin D. King v. Donna L. King

Circuit Court 3

Rebbeca E. Weatherford v. Morgan R. Weatherford

Carrie Mills v. William E. Mills

Megan L. McVey v. Randall B. McVey

Kristina Cornett v. Rusty Cornett

Cassie Riddle v. Traci Riddle

Michael Everett Ogden v. Cheryl Ann Thompson Ogden

Randall Eugene Upton v. Jennifer Lynn Civitarese

Darla Jean Reynolds v. David Alan Reynolds II

Jeffrey L. Maidlow v. Christina Maidlow

Victoria June Vazquez and Roberto Joseph Vazquez

Diana K. Hanna v. James D. Hanna

Kelly Windgard v. William Windgard Jr. 

Cynthia Day v. Michael Day

Jennifer Gibson v. Christian Gibson

Kathryn Rose Kimmer v. Jarred Renauld Wilson

Karen J. Eubank v. Brad Eubank

Todd Tullis II v. Neely Tullis

Morgan E. Weddell v. Brandon S. Weddell

Julie Whitmore v. William Allen Whitmore

Circuit Court 4

Stefanie Lee Miller v. Dwayne Allen Miller

Michele Vazquez v. Desiderio Vazquez-Sanchez

Brenda K. Morgan v. Matthew O. Morgan

Sydney Jarrett v. Cole Jarrett

Kama Greve v. Bradley Greve

Kristin L. Scherzinger v. Brad Scherzinger

Stephen Christopher Brown v. Diana Lynne Brown

Christine R. Stinnett v. William B. Stinnett

Kelli Couch v. James Couch

Hollie Cole v. Richard Anthony Cole

Lewis Howard v. Amanda Johns

Stefanie Lee Miller v. Dwayne Allen Miller

Jessica R. Fellows v. Joshua R. Fellows

Savanna Rose Wilson v. Walker Clayton Wilson

Britt M. Turner v. Brent W. Turner

Christian Keen v. Amanda Keen

Sharon Jessup v. Warren Jessup

Rosemary Khoury v. Melvin Evans

Sonia T. McElfresh v. Rex L. McElfresh

David Burton v. Sarah Fields

Richard Holder v. Ma Guadalupe Holder

Hyacinth M. King v. Micheal R. King

Circuit Court 6

Zoran Predavac v. Amanda Anderson

Kimberly D. White v. David White

Dennis Lamey v. Nyoka Lamey

Jacob Allan Beasley v. Morgan Annette Beasley

Eric M. Johnson v. Janet Johnson

Brenda Kay Fetty v. Robbie Joe Fetty

Leslie A. Seats v. Brian E. Seats

Ted Woodrow Wisehart v. Charlene L. Wisehart

Brandon T. Bingham v. Kaylee R. Bingham

Beth O'Bryant v. Raymond O'Bryant

Cody Rigdon v. Kaitlin Marie Rigdon

Tamara Howard v. Donald Howard

Tabitha H. Clark v. Wesley Clark

Samuel S. Schilke v. Alicia M. Schilke

Kristina Westbrook v. William Westbrook Sr.

Dena Danyel Manley v. Rodney Allen Manley

Ashley Williams v. Thomas Williams

Thomas D. Deavers v. Angela Connell

Heather Burton v. Darrell G. Burton

Joseph Adrian Miller v. Robin Sue Miller

Thomas E. Freeman v. Katherine A. Freeman