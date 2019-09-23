Suits filed in Madison County courts:
Domestic Relations
Aug. 1, 2019
Circuit Court 1
Katie Abshire v. Trevor Abshire
Troi Lashet Blair v. Jeremy Ray Blair
Robin K. Hughes v. Patrick S. Hughes
Joshua K. Chapin v. Holly Chapin
Deserai L. Hammers v. Aaron Lee Sink
Michael T. Deaton v. Pashvinder Kaur
Jassent V. Carr v. Sue Ellen Carr
Billie Jo Duvall v. David L Duvall
Megan Milliner v. Chad Milliner
Mary Jo Smith v. Nathan Michael Smith
Stacy N. Biddle v. Jason Lee Biddle
Jordan N. Capps v. Aaron Capps
Melissa Sue Keers v. Scott William Travis Allison
Misty Wattenbarger v. David Wattenbarger
Kristine S. Schloffel v. Jeffrey M. Schloffel
Shelby Irene King v. Joseph Dean King
Kyle Christopher Buck Osborne v. Sarah Elizabeth Catt
Circuit Court 2
Michael Riley v. Sabrina Riley
Byron Joseph Davis v. Kerri Leigh Davis
Tiffany Thomas v. Paul Thomas
Luis Muela Bolivar v. Caleb Dunnichay
Paula Stevens v. Richard Stevens
Hayley Hutsell v. Joseph Hutsell
Valerie D. Detar v. James E. Detar
Olivia O. Matthews v. Jessie L.J. Winberry
Lauren Turner v. Christopher Breeck
Denise L. Kennedy v. Thomas Kennedy
Paul W. Lane v. Shari R. Lane
Nikki R. Carter v. Shawn D. Carter
Circuit Court 3
Terrie P. Helton v. Ronnie Helton
Matthew G. Cunningham v. Kristyn A. Cunningham
Amy Law Pendley v. David Pendley
Chris Harlan v. Melissa Harlan
Joy L. Mountain v. Michael J. Mountain
Nicole Toombs v. Jason Tombs
Terry Matthews v. Tina Matthews
Tasha M. Harper v. James G. Harper
Pamela J. Neal v. Brian S. Neal
Colin Havens v. Stephany Havens
Casey Sterrett v. Jackson Sterrett
Emily M. Lynn v. Nicholas S. Lynn
Debra Wills v. Jeremy Wills
Casandra Anderson-Hart v. Kayla Greene
Christina M. Canney v. Marcus W. Schuyler
Brandon Joseph Gniadek v. Mariah Leeann Gniadek
James C. Griffin v. Gypsie M. Griffin
Cassie Riddle v. Traci Riddle
Circuit Court 4
Cassandra Renae Russell v. Johnathan Lloyd Russell
Sherri Dawn Maupin v. David Joe Maupin
Dmitri Newson v. Stevie Newsom
Michele Vazquez v. Desiderio Vazquez-Sanchez
Brenda K. Morgan v. Matthew O. Morgan
Sydney Jarrett v. Cole Jarrett
Christine R. Stinnett v. William B. Stinnett
Kelli Couch v. James Couch
Circuit Court 6
Scott William-Travis Allison v. Melissa Sue Allison
Christina M. Canney v. Marcus W. Schuyler
Gregory Scott Denniston v. Cindy Denniston
Curtina Johnson v. John Johnson
Logan Hubert v. Lora Hubert
Kimberly D. White v. David White
Dennis Lamey v. Nyoka Lamey
Jared Remington v. Jasmine Remington
Jacob Allan Beasley v. Morgan Annette Beasley
Eric M. Johnson v. Janet Johnson
Brenda Kay Fetty v. Robbie Joe Fetty
Leslie A. Seats v. Brian E. Seats
Ted Woodrow Wisehart v. Charlene L. Wisehart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.