ANDERSON — Contributions to The Herald Bulletin’s Empty Stocking Fund through Wednesday have reached $21,826.07, exceeding the original goal by nearly $7,000.
The annual fund drive started on Thanksgiving Day and ends on New Year’s Day.
Donations postmarked today will be accepted and will be included in the final Empty Stocking Fund update next week. Donors’ names are published unless the benefactor requests anonymity.
Contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund by mailing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016.
The fund helps the Salvation Army supply food and other necessities to families year round.
Through contributions to the Empty Stocking Fund, the red kettle drive and other donations this holiday season, the Salvation Army has “served 2,815 children with food, toys and clothes for the holidays,” Salvation Army Major Mike Wolfe said.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 644-2538.
Here’s a list of the donations during the past week received through Wednesday:
$50, in memory of Mike (W.D.) Carpenter, from Weeze and Lefty Kay
$100, anonymous
$30, Gail J. Olive
$100, Michael C. Shepherd
$100, Tim Steele
$200, Louis and Cecilia Calvert
$100, anonymous
$100, in memory of the Wimer family, from Carolyn Hall
$176, anonymous
$25, anonymous
$100, anonymous
$100, in memory of Mary and Tom McBratney, from D. McBratney-Stapleton
$500, in memory of Gene and Norma Clark, Lewis and Margaret Kilmer, Roy and Ethel Huntzinger, Dale and Jessie Pettigrew and George Pettigrew, from Joseph R. Kilmer
$75, David and Francine Bruner
$25, in memory of Ernest and Ethelyn Julius, from Marianne Julius
$25, Joyce K. Zephyrin
$100, Ralph Evans
$25, in memory of Mildred Lewis, from Steve and Patty Kestner
$25, Dorothy Kelley
$200, Brenda Nivens
$100, Gregory T. Fisher
