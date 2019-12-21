Empty Stocking Fund donations nearly halfway to goal
ANDERSON — Contributions to the Empty Stocking Fund through Friday have reached $7,054.35, nearly halfway to the $15,000 goal.
The Salvation Army and The Herald Bulletin are working together again this holiday season to capture the spirit of Christmas for the benefit of local families in need.
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army provide food and other necessities to families year round. Each Christmas season the Salvation Army helps provide about 1,500 children with toys, food and clothes.
Contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund by mailing or bringing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. The newspaper office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Herald Bulletin will publish donors’ names and donation amounts regularly. The Empty Stocking Fund will also accept anonymous gifts. The fund drive will end on New Year’s Day.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 644-2538.
Here’s a list of the recent donations:
• $50, John and Joanie Grimes, in memory of Our Loved Ones
• $50, Kevin and Ann Knott
• $100, Lynn Blockson, in memory of our sons Bret and Jay Blockson
• $50, Jim Dickey, in memory of Stella Dickey
• $50, Jim Dickey, in memory of Mickey Flora
• $20, Bill and Agnes Burnworth
• $200, Craig Oakes
• $50, Stan and Janet Sandefur
• $100, Tim and Stephanie Williams
• $250, Louis Calvert
• $100, anonymous
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.