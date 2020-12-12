ANDERSON — Contributions to the Empty Stocking Fund through Friday have reached $7,026, nearly halfway to the $15,000 goal by New Year’s Day.
The annual fund drive started on Thanksgiving Day.
The Salvation Army and The Herald Bulletin are working together again this holiday season to capture the spirit of Christmas for the benefit of local families in need.
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army provide food and other necessities to families year round. Each Christmas season the Salvation Army helps provide about 1,500 children with toys, food and clothes.
Contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund by mailing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016.
The Herald Bulletin is publishing donors’ names and donation amounts regularly until New Year’s Day. The Empty Stocking Fund also accepts anonymous gifts.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 644-2538.
Here’s a list of the donations during the past week received through Friday:
$100, in memory of Kay Barker, Paul J. Barker
$200, James and Laura West
$25, Janet A. Epperly
$800, in memory of Jim and Carolyn Bannon
$150, Phil and Holly Miller
$61, Marilyn J. Jackson
$100, Donald and Nancy Semon
$20, anonymous
$25, anonymous
$50, Mary and Rita Aiman
$150, William Tankersley
$20, anonymous
$50, Peggy J. Ault-Carmack
• $100, Pat Conrad
$20, in memory of Jeanne Marie Cotner, DeWayne Cotner
$25, anonymous
$50, in memory of Judi Fesler, Bob Fesler
$50, Jane Ann Caldwell
$100, in memory of Bob, Carol R. Wilson
$50, in memory of our daughter Judy, Melva S. Stisser
$50, Dr. Bruce E. Jones
$25, anonymous
$100, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bronnenberg
$100, Donald G. Gwaltney
$50, Rodney H. McKenzie
$50, in memory of Emmett and Jack, Maxine Powers
$50, in memory of Kenneth Bondurant, anonymous
$50, in memory of Roger Bondurant, anonymous
$50, in memory of Bonita Bondurant, anonymous
$50, in memory of Rosemary Davis, anonymous
$50, in memory of Kay Sweitzer, anonymous
$50, anonymous
$100, anonymous
$500, in memory of Luke, Shirley and Anna Elizabeth Robertson, Dr. P.R. Shirley
$100, in memory of Jerry L. Schildmeier, Michael E. Schildmeier
$100, Bonnie L. Barnard
$150, anonymous
$100, in memory of George and Ren Barton, John C. Barton
$100, in memory of Ruth and Anna Hoppes, Judith Barton
$100, Larry and Patty Riggs
$50, anonymous
$20, anonymous
$50, Carolyn Grisham
$100, anonymous
$100, Jeffrey W. Barber
$200, Dottie Phillippe
$25, Debby McCord
$20, in memory of Michael H. Loucks and Betty K. Shaffer, Theresa E. Loucks
$100, in memory of my brother Steve Cox, Carol Fox Hovermale
$50, Chad E. McIntyre
$50, John T. Lee
$50, Jack L. Hiatt
$100, David J. Thrasher
$100, Brad and Heather Stinson
$200, Doris A. Friddle
