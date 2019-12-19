ANDERSON — Contributions to the Empty Stocking Fund through Tuesday have reached $6,029.35, with a long way to go to reach the $15,000 goal by New Year’s Day.
The Salvation Army and The Herald Bulletin are working together again this holiday season to capture the spirit of Christmas for the benefit of local families in need.
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army provide food and other necessities to families year round. Each Christmas season the Salvation Army helps provide about 1,500 children with toys, food and clothes.
Contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund by mailing or bringing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. The newspaper office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Herald Bulletin will publish donors’ names and donation amounts regularly until Christmas Day. The Empty Stocking Fund will also accept anonymous gifts.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 644-2538.
Here’s a list of the donations through Thursday:
• $760, in 13 anonymous donations
• $25, in memory of loved ones, Maxine E. Ewing
• $100, in memory of Jim Layton, Jean Layton
• $100, in memory of Charles Kuhns, Evelyn Kuhns
• $50, Mr.and Mrs. William Howard, Phyllis Howard
• $25, in memory of Richard O. Cox, anonymous
• $25, in memory of Bernice H. Puckett, anonymous
• $100, Judy Hensley
• $25, in memory of Jerry E. Gray, Janice E. Gray
• $25, Carolyn R. Graham
• $100, in memory of Nelda Semon and Phil Freeman, Nancy C. Semon
• $25, Deena Chambers
• $25, Patricia Fox
• $50, Larry and Patty Riggs
• $25, Marilynn Meyer
• $100, in memory of Fred Caldwell Jr., Jane Ann Caldwell
• $200, in memory of Ed Friddle, Doris Friddle
• $100, Carl and Linda Greenlee
• $300, in memory of Jeffrey and Tehi Blair, Garnet and Sandra Blair
• $10, in memory of Michael Loucks, Theresa Loucks
• $20, Deborah Dixon
• $250, Brenda Nivens
• $25, Donna Mae Mainord
• $25, Barrett and Roberta Bales
• $50, Helen L. Gilley
• $150, Phil and Holly Miller
• $20, in memory of Jeanne Marie Cotner, DeWayne Cotner
• $50, in memory of Judy Stisser, Melva L. Stisser
• $50, in memory of our loved ones, Jane and Steve Walker
• $250, Vickie Wooldridge-York
• $100, Steven W. Voss
• $30, in memory of Roy and Beulah Moore and Richard Hamilton, Patty Hamilton
• $50, Keith Trent
• $100, Robert Barnett
• $50, in memory of Kenneth Bondurant, anonymous
• $50, in memory of Bonita Bondurant, anonymous
• $50, in memory of Roger Bondurant, anonymous
• $50, in memory of Rosemary Davis, anonymous
• $50, in memory of Kay Sweitzer, anonymous
• $200, Jim and Marilyn Ault
• $100, Ralph (no last name provided)
• $100, in memory of Mary Lou Shull, David and Terry Eckstein
• $25, in loving memory of Bubby Johnson from Mom, Priscilla, Ferne Closser
• $25, April and Naomi (no last names given)
• $100, in memory of Wilma Fite, Carol Fite
• $10, Don Wirtjes
• $100, in memory of George and Lillian Ren Barton, John C. Barton
• $100, in memory of Herb and Anna Hoppes, John C. Barton
• $1,454.35, The Herald Bulletin Wishes Granted Program
• $50, Richard and Beverly Briles
• $150, Bill and Carol Nyberg
• $25, Debby McCord
