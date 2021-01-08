ANDERSON — A last-minute contribution of $3,000 helped push The Herald Bulletin’s Empty Stocking Fund to $25,251.07, more than $10,000 over the $15,000 goal for the 2020 campaign.
The final total in the annual Empty Stocking Fund drive was the highest in the past eight years by more than $8,000.
The annual fund drive benefiting families served by the Salvation Army started Thanksgiving Day and ended New Year’s Day.
“It is hard to even put in to words our gratitude to this community for stepping up to assist us with the Empty Stocking Fund,” said Beverly Joyce, publisher of The Herald Bulletin.
“The need has never been greater, and our readers recognized this and helped make a lot of families’ Christmases a little brighter this year. A huge thank you to all who contributed.”
Since the last weekly update was published Jan. 1 in The Herald Bulletin, three new donations arrived: $200 in memory of William Griffis, $225 from The Herald Bulletin newsroom and CNHI Indiana Design Center, and $3,000 from Robert Earley in memory of George, Evelyn and Larry Earley; Andrew and Karen Stone, and Tresa Layton.
The fund helps the Salvation Army supply food and other necessities to families year round.
Through contributions to the Empty Stocking Fund, the red kettle drive and other donations this holiday season, the Salvation Army has served 2,768 local children from 1,330 families — twice as many as last year — with food, toys and clothes for the holidays, according to Salvation Army Major Mike Wolfe.
“Those who contributed to the Empty Stocking Fund are definitely Christmas angels,” Wolf said Wednesday.
“One mother said her child with disabilities received a talking book, which was a godsend. Part of the therapy for her child is to be read to, and that was a gift from God. One of our volunteers pulled that out for a child not even knowing that was a specific need.
“I want to thank to all the donors and partners for giving to the Empty Stocking Fund and stepping up during COVID when there is so much need,” Wolfe said.
For more information about donating to the Salvation Army, call 765-644-2538.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.