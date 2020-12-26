ANDERSON — Contributions to The Herald Bulletin’s Empty Stocking Fund through Friday have reached $19,570.07, soaring past the $15,000 goal.
An anonymous donation of $5,000 last week, combined with $1,401.87 from The Herald Bulletin Wishes Granted program and 25 other new donations, pushed the Empty Stocking Fund past the goal.
The annual fund drive started on Thanksgiving Day and ends on New Year’s Day.
The Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army supply food and other necessities to families year round. Each Christmas season the Salvation Army helps provide about 1,500 children with toys, food and clothes.
Contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund by mailing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016.
The Herald Bulletin is publishing donors’ names and donation amounts regularly until New Year’s Day. The Empty Stocking Fund also accepts anonymous gifts.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 644-2538.
Here’s a list of the donations during the past week received through Friday:
$100, Sully, Sutherlyn and Quinn
$100, Jeffrey D. Mock
$100, Steve and Judy Hardin
$100, in memory of Don Arbuckle, from Sarah Arbuckle
$200, Carol M. Nyberg
$200, in memory of our sons, Bret and Jay, from Ed and Lynn Blockson
$25, Wilma J. Shaul
$100, Marian M. Phillips
$33, Phillip C. Meyer
$30, Danny and Madonna Walker
$50, Hester C. Ball
$50, anonymous
$200, Paul R. Malone
$20, anonymous
$100, anonymous
$100, anonymous
$100, anonymous
$100, Terry and Paula Sollars
$200, Nedra Landaker
$100, in memory of Earl and Betty Randolph, from Dennis K. Delph
$25, Tinkerbell
$25, in memory of Garnett and Charles and Sylvia Marsh, from Donna Vaughan
$100, in memory of Wilma Fite, from Carol Fite
$100, Don and Jean Gallamore
$1,401.87, The Herald Bulletin Wishes Granted program
$5,000, anonymous
$100, in memory of Carolyn Carroll, from Steve and Marta Holcomb
Corrected donation from Dec. 12 listing:
$100, in memory of my brother Steve Fox, Carol Fox Hovermale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.