ANDERSON — Anderson Noon Exchange Club is honoring the community’s veterans on Tuesday with free lunch or dinner in The Edge dining room, between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Each veteran will receive a small flag and a veteran lapel pin.
The club is not having a noon meeting or speaker this Tuesday. Club members will be greeting guests in the restaurant.
A percentage of all other meals purchased during those times will go to the Exchange Club’s Veterans Matter fund to provide downpayments for housing to homeless veterans and their families locally and in Indiana through the Veterans Affairs office. More than 360 veterans have been housed through this program in Indiana and more than 4,000 nationwide.
The Edge is at the Edgewood Golf Course, 519 Golf Club Road.
