REOCCURRING EVENTS
Liberty Christian School pumpkin patch 4 to 6 p.m. at 2025 Hillcrest Drive, Anderson.
Indy Scream Park, 5211 S. New Columbus Road, Anderson. Open various hours through Nov. 5. Check out indyscreampark.com for dates.
Smith Family Farms, 7137 W. 675S, Pendleton. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through October.
Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St., Anderson. Open Thursday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:30 to 10 p.m.; and Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.
SATURDAY
• Red Gold 11th annual Run to Crush Hunger and Fall Festival (runs/walks, registration begins at 8 a.m., wine and beer garden, music, bounce house, hair painting, air brush, and more, all day, downtown Elwood, 1505 South B St., Elwood.
• Historic Halloween Fest 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson.
• Pumpkin Patch and Fall Fest 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Smith Family Farms, 7137 W. 675S, Pendleton.
• Fall Festival at A Town Center, noon to 5 p.m. at 1206 Meridian St., Anderson.
• Costume Parade; registration, 1 p.m. at Nature Center; parade, 2 p.m.; Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson.
• Harvest Party 2 to 8 p.m. at North Christian Church, 32 State St., Markleville.
• Boo Bash 5 to 8 p.m. at Falls Park, Pendleton.
• Third annual Halloween Fest Day 6 to 9 p.m. at Anderson Township Trustee Community Center, 2828 Madison Ave., Anderson.
SUNDAY
• Pumpkin Patch and Fall Fest 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Smith Family Farms, 7137 W. 675S, Pendleton.
WEDNESDAY
• Horror Film Trivia/Costume Contest 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton.
THURSDAY
• Candy Land Caravan Trunk or Treat, 6 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
• Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Anderson Police Department 6 to 8 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson.
FRIDAY
• Trick-or-Treat Drive-Up 3 to 6 p.m. (while supplies last) at the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau, 6335 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
• Trunk or treat and chili dinner 5 to 9 p.m. at Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 3235 N. 100W, Anderson.
• Trunk or Treat at Ivy Tech 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, 815 E. 60th St., Anderson.
• Free Halloween Family Photo Booth 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St., Chesterfield.
• Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. hosted by Family Solutions Center, Lloyd’s Landing parking lot (across from Frazier’s), Anderson.
• Zola Crenshaw Parade, 6 p.m. Begins in Harvest parking lot followed by trick-or-treating at Millcreek; Chesterfield Legion chili supper, 4 to 8 p.m. in Memorial Hall, Chesterfield.
• Trunk or Treat 6 to 8 p.m. at Redeemer Baptist Church, 3230 Lindberg Road, Anderson.
• Fall Carnival 6 to 8 p.m. at Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St., Anderson.
• Trunk or Treat 6:30 p.m. at Faith Church, 2817 E. 53rd St., Anderson.
• Halloween Movie Night: "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 5's Tap House, 1314 Broadway, Anderson.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
• Halloween Bash 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson.
• Pumpkin Patch and Fall Fest noon to 5 p.m. at Smith Family Farm, 7137 W. 675S, Pendleton.
• Fall Block Party and Trunk or Treat 1 to 3 p.m. at Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St., Anderson.
• Hillcroft Trunk or Treat 1 to 3 p.m. at Hillcroft Services Inc., 501 W. Air Park Drive, Muncie.
• Trick-or-Treat on the Rails, 2 to 3:05 p.m. at Nickel Plate Express, 825 Forest Park Drive, Noblesville.
• The Great Pumpkin Smash & Monster Mash 2 to 6 p.m. at New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St., Anderson.
• Paws-N-Pumpkins Trunk or Treat 3 p.m. at Muncie Animal Care & Services, 901 W. Riggin Road, Muncie.
• Trunk-or-treat 3 to 5 p.m. at Middletown Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Fifth St., Middletown.
• Trunk or Treat 4 to 6 p.m. at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road, Anderson.
• Trunk-or-Treat 5 to 7 p.m. (or while candy lasts) at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson.
• Trunk-or-Treat 6 to 8 p.m. at the Markleville Community Park, Markleville.
• Trunk or Treat 6 to 8 p.m. at Tri-County Christian Church, 8660 N. Mechanicsburg Road, Middletown.
• Monster Mash Up in Muncie (advanced skaters only) 6 to 9 p.m. at Gibson’s Skating Arena, 2610 Mock Ave., Muncie.
• Fright Night at the Races (horse costume contest, trunk-or-treat, and more), 6:15 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson.
• “Haunted Halloween” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bronnenberg House, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson.
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
• Muncie Howl-O-Ween, noon at Emerson Dog Park, 900 W. Ashland Ave., Muncie.
• Special Needs Trunk or Treat 2 to 4 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, Muncie. Hosted by the Delaware County Special Needs Prom Committee.
• Trunk or treat 3 to 5 p.m. at Outlook Christian Church, 6531 N. 600W, McCordsville.
MONDAY, OCT. 31
• Halloween at the Library 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Yorktown Public Library, 8920 W. Adaline St., Yorktown.
• Trunk or treat by Redemption Church of God, 6 p.m. at 614 N. Third St., Elwood.
• Trunk or Treat 6 to 8 p.m. at Miller’s Merry Manor, 524 Anderson Road, Chesterfield.