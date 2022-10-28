Trick-or-treat hours: Oct. 31
Alexandria, 5 to 8 p.m.
Anderson, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Daleville, 6 to 8 p.m.
Elwood, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Pendleton, 6 to 9 p.m.
Yorktown, 6 to 8 p.m.
Reoccurring events
Liberty Christian School pumpkin patch 4 to 6 p.m. at 2025 Hillcrest Drive, Anderson.
Indy Scream Park, 5211 S. New Columbus Road, Anderson. Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30, 7 to 10:30 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31, 7 to 10:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. to midnight.
Smith Family Farms, 7137 W. 675S, Pendleton. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through October.
Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St., Anderson. Open Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight; and Sunday, Oct. 30, Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
• Halloween Bash 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson.
• Pumpkin Patch and Fall Fest noon to 5 p.m. at Smith Family Farm, 7137 W. 675S, Pendleton.
• Fall Block Party and Trunk or Treat 1 to 3 p.m. at Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St., Anderson.
• Hillcroft Trunk or Treat 1 to 3 p.m. at Hillcroft Services Inc., 501 W. Air Park Drive, Muncie.
• Trick-or-Treat at the Pumpkin Patch 1 to 5 p.m. at Hodge Farm, 76 E. 1300N.
• Trick-or-Treat on the Rails 2 to 3:05 p.m. at Nickel Plate Express, 825 Forest Park Drive, Noblesville.
• Halloween kids party 2 to 5 p.m. and adult party with the Mob Band 8 p.m. to midnight at the Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton.
• The Great Pumpkin Smash & Monster Mash 2 to 6 p.m. at New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St., Anderson.
• Paws-N-Pumpkins Trunk or Treat 3 p.m. at Muncie Animal Care & Services, 901 W. Riggin Road, Muncie.
• Trunk-or-treat 3 to 5 p.m. at Middletown Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Fifth St., Middletown.
• Trunk or Treat 4 to 6 p.m. at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road, Anderson.
• Trunk-or-Treat 5 to 7 p.m. (or while candy lasts) at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Trunk-or-Treat 6 to 8 p.m. at the Markleville Community Park, Markleville.
• Trunk or Treat 6 to 8 p.m. at Tri-County Christian Church, 8660 N. Mechanicsburg Road, Middletown.
• Second annual Carts & Treats 6 to 9 p.m. at Jefferson Oaks Park, 702 Jefferson St., Frankton.
• Monster Mash Up in Muncie (advanced skaters only) 6 to 9 p.m. at Gibson’s Skating Arena, 2610 Mock Ave., Muncie.
• Fright Night at the Races (horse costume contest, trunk-or-treat, and more), 6:15 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson.
• “Haunted Halloween” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bronnenberg House, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson.
• Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 6401 W. River Road, Muncie.
• Halloween Party with the Boggy Branch Band 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Corner Tavern Bar-n-Grill, 694 Locust St., Middletown.
Sunday, Oct. 30
• Muncie Howl-O-Ween, noon at Emerson Dog Park, 900 W. Ashland Ave., Muncie.
• Special Needs Trunk or Treat 2 to 4 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, Muncie. Hosted by the Delaware County Special Needs Prom Committee.
• Trunk or treat 3 to 5 p.m. at Outlook Christian Church, 6531 N. 600W, McCordsville.
Monday, Oct. 31
• Halloween at the Library 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Yorktown Public Library, 8920 W. Adaline St., Yorktown.
• Trick or Treat 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St., Anderson.
• Trunk-or-Treat 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Frankton Jr./Sr. High School, 610 E. Clyde St., Frankton.
• Trunk or treat by Redemption Church of God, 6 p.m. at 614 N. Third St., Elwood.
• Trunk or Treat 6 to 8 p.m. at Miller’s Merry Manor, 524 Anderson Road, Chesterfield.