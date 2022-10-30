Trick-or-treat hours: Oct. 31
Alexandria, 5 to 8 p.m.
Anderson, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Daleville, 6 to 8 p.m.
Elwood, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Pendleton, 6 to 9 p.m.
Yorktown, 6 to 8 p.m.
Recurring events
Liberty Christian School pumpkin patch 4 to 6 p.m. at 2025 Hillcrest Drive, Anderson.
Indy Scream Park, 5211 S. New Columbus Road, Anderson. Monday, Oct. 31, 7 to 10:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. to midnight.
Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St., Anderson. Open Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
• Halloween at the Library 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Yorktown Public Library, 8920 W. Adaline St., Yorktown.
• Trick or Treat 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St., Anderson.
• Trunk-or-Treat 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Frankton Jr./Sr. High School, 610 E. Clyde St., Frankton.
• Trunk or treat by Redemption Church of God, 6 p.m. at 614 N. Third St., Elwood.
• Trunk or Treat 6 to 8 p.m. at Miller’s Merry Manor, 524 Anderson Road, Chesterfield.