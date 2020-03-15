FAIRMOUNT — The Madison-Grant FFA Chapter will host a screening of the independent film “SILO” on April 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Madison-Grant Jr./Sr. High School Auditorium.
“SILO” is the first feature film about a grain entrapment, a possible tragedy agricultural communities face every day.
Inspired by true events, “SILO” tells the story of Cody Rose, an 18-year-old who falls victim to a grain entrapment incident in a small American farm town. As grain turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations.
To attend this hosted screening, presale tickets will be available for purchase starting on March 16, from any FFA Member or Courtney Tate. Presale tickets will be $5 and tickets at the door will be $7. Make sure to check out the event on Facebook and RSVP if you plan to attend https://www.facebook.com/events/521075162159047/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.