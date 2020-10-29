ANDERSON — A free food box distribution will take place on Saturday at the old Kmart parking lot from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 2823 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Madison Park Church of God and NewPurpose Ministries are the sponsors.
More than 1,000 boxes of cold food items will be given away.
Boxes will include fresh produce, milk, protein and cheese.
Distribution will be drive-thru style to ensure social distancing.
There is limited delivery available for elderly and shut-ins. Fill out form at newpurpose.info/food-box by noon Friday.
