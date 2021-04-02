Local Tea Party meeting Thursday
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet on Thursday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
Lesson Three of CONSTITUTION ALIVE! will be shown. It’s a 10-part video course that goes article-by-article through the Constitution and Bill of Rights, teaching about Congress, the President and the Courts.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Guilty plea expected in Ponzi scheme
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis businessman plans to plead guilty to federal charges alleging that he operated a fraudulent investment scheme involving more than 100 people who invested more than $11 million.
Federal prosecutors said in court documents filed Wednesday that George S. Blankenbaker Jr., 54, had agreed to plead guilty to two counts of federal wire fraud and one count of money laundering, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
Blankenbaker, the president of Indianapolis-based Stevia Corp., conducted “a Ponzi and money laundering scheme” from August 2016 to May 2019 through three companies, prosecutors said.
Man sentenced for two deaths
EVANSVILLE — An Evansville man convicted of fatally stabbing his estranged wife and her ex-husband has been sentenced to 110 years in prison.
Ernest Lee Douglas, 48, learned his punishment Wednesday after a jury on March 12 convicted him on two counts of murder.
Police conducting a welfare check found the bodies of Satanna Kendle-Douglas and Donte Meriwether, both 43, in the woman’s Evansville apartment on Aug. 19, 2019, The Evansville Courier & Press reported.
Toyota donates $1M for YMCA
PRINCETON — Toyota Indiana officials celebrated the 2021 Sienna minivan on Wednesday while also making another major announcement.
The company has donated more than $33 million to regional philanthropic efforts since breaking ground in Princeton 25 years ago. On Wednesday, Toyota committed $1 million to establish a YMCA facility at the former Lowell Elementary School, just off the town square.
The North Gibson School Corp. recently said it would donate the property to the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana.
Coronavirus variant in Elkhart County
ELKHART — Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait reported Wednesday that another variant was found in Elkhart County this weekend by the Indiana Department of Health Laboratory.
The B.1427 variant is the second variant found in the county. This mutation of the novel coronavirus was identified first in California. The first variant, B.1.1.7, was discovered in Elkhart County March 17. It is from the United Kingdom.
Wait said the case is still under investigation and more information will be provided to the public as it is known.
