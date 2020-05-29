Building open for early voting
ANDERSON — The Madison County Government Center will be open for early voting in the primary Friday, Saturday and Monday.
The county building, 16 E. Ninth St., will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Monday.
Polling sites will be open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on primary day, Tuesday.
Frankton Planning meetings resume
FRANKTON — The Town of Frankton’s Planning Commission meetings will resume Monday at 6 p.m. at the Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.
Regular meetings are the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m.
Young promotes bill to aid job-creators
CARMEL — At 11 a.m. Friday, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., will visit central Indiana on his RESTART Tour to promote his bipartisan bill that would provide needed support to Indiana job-creators. Young will visit Woody’s Library Restaurant, 40 E. Main St., Carmel.
Last week, Young introduced the RESTART Act with Sen. Bennet, D-Colo., to modify the Paycheck Protection Program and provide additional assistance to the hardest-hit businesses.
Drivers charged in fatal hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Two drivers are facing charges in a weekend collision that killed three teenagers in Indianapolis, prosecutors said Thursday.
Okadema Link and Shantiana Willis both face three counts of reckless homicide and causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced.
Killed in the collision about 1:30 a.m. Saturday were 14-year-old David Evans, 13-year-old Tyjiana Velez and 15-year-old Kierra Brown, according to coroners.
Officer won’t face shooting charge
PETERSBURG — A sheriff’s deputy won’t face criminal charges for fatally shooting a southwestern Indiana man who had called officers to his home, claiming he and his wife were starving, a prosecutor has determined.
An investigation by Pike County’s chief deputy prosecutor, Sarah Christianson, found that sheriff’s deputy Paul Collier acted to defend himself or others when he fatally shot Michael Faries on May 3, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
Collier and a Petersburg police officer went to Faries’ rural home after the 69-year-old man called dispatchers, telling them he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them, according to Christianson’s investigative report.

