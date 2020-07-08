GRIBBEN, BETTY LU — 98, died April 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held July 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Full obit may be read at http://www. rozelle-johnson.com.
Funeral Service: July 8
Tammy Talley
|
