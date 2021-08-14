PENDLETON — Janae Ledbetter is offering a pottery class consisting of four classes and one additional class to glaze, for a total of five classes. There are three morning and three afternoon sessions available that will take place at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
Cost is $120 for each session, which includes supply fee and firings.
Dates for Tuesday evening classes:
• 1st Session: Aug. 24, 31, Sept. 7, 14, 21
• 2nd Session: Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and Nov. 2
• 3rd Session: Nov. 9, 16, 23, 30, and Dec.7
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Limit eight students per session
Dates for Wednesday morning classes:
• 1st Session: Aug. 25, Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22
• 2nd Session: Sept. 29, Oct. 6, 13, 20, and Nov. 3
• 3rd Session: Nov. 10, 17, 24, Dec. 1 and 8
Time: 10 a.m. to noon. Limit five students per session
Registration may be made at Gallery 119 during business hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or by calling 765-778-0986. Online registrations may be made at www.pasgallery119.org/events.
