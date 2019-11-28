ANDERSON — The Salvation Army and The Herald Bulletin are working together again this holiday season to capture the spirit of Christmas for the benefit of local families in need.
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army provide food and other necessities to families year round. Each Christmas season the Salvation Army helps provide about 1,500 children with toys, food and clothes.
Last year, the Empty Stocking Fund raised $16,427.84. This year's goal is to again top $15,000.
Contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund by mailing or bringing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. The newspaper office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The office is closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.
No donation is too small — or too large!
The Herald Bulletin will publish donors’ names and donation amounts regularly until Christmas Day. The Empty Stocking Fund will also accept anonymous gifts.
You can also give to the Salvation Army by making a contribution to the kettle drive at various locations during the holiday season.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 644-2538.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.