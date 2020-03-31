LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Small Business Coffee Chat (live on Facebook), 8 a.m.-9 p.m., hosted by Baxter Professional Services.

Free sack lunches to those in need, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 Jackson St. Drive-thru pickup.

Story Time Live with Miss Ellen: Captain Slick hosted by Harness Horse Youth Foundation, 3:30 p.m., (live on Facebook).

Wednesday Night Drive Up Church hosted by The Reckless Revival Band and His Table Ministry, 6-8 p.m., Anderson City Hall, 120 E. Eighth St.

