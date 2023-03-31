Anderson
Lenten Breakfast Series 8 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Easter Celebration and Egg Hunt 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pulaski Park, near the pond. Hosted by Main Street Church of God.
Broom Making Workshop 1 to 3 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Spring Into Dance 4:30 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium, 1105 E. Fifth St.
Project Runway 765, a fashion show 4:30 p.m. at UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
First day of April hike 6 to 7 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Chocolate and Wine 5 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom of the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Opening night 6 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The Project 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra presents Pavel and Direct Contact Latin Jazz 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
“The Greenburgs” 7:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Frankton
Atlantic cod fillet dinner, 5 to 7:30 p.m.; The Cool Babies Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Greenfield
Country Vintage Market — Spring has Sprung 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St.
Chesterfield
Millcreek Easter Egg Hunt 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Millcreek Civic Center, 17 Veterans Blvd.
Markleville
Annual Psi Phi Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi Easter egg hunt 1 p.m. at the Community Building, State Road 38.
Muncie
Country Flea Market 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
Glass Easter Egg Hunt 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
Pendleton
Catalyst Community Easter Eggstravaganza 10 a.m. at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.
Summitville
Summitville Community Easter Egg Hunt 2 to 5 p.m. at Summitville Wesleyan Bible Church, 17345 N. 150E.