MONDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
TUESDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; cardio-drumming 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Madison County Historical presentation by Madison County historian Stephen T. Jackson “At A Place Where There Is Much White Earth” 10:30 a.m. in the Chief Anderson Room of the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Anderson University Diversity Dance Festival: Native American and West African Dance classes 4:30 p.m. at Kardatzke Wellness Center Dance Studio, University Boulevard.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.