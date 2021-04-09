Anderson
• April AKC (American Kennel Club) Fit Walk, 12:30 p.m., Stonegate Farms K-9 Fit Club, 2342 W. Eighth St.
Alexandria
• Madison County Horse & Pony Program’s Dan’s Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m. (drive-thru service only), Madison County 4-H Building, Beulah Park, 512 E. Fourth St.
• “Godzilla v. Kong,” 5:45 and 8 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Middletown
• Made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
• Indoor Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Minnetrista, 1200 N. Minnestrista Parkway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.