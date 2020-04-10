Anderson
Pulp & Pine Citywide Mobile Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. More information available at pulpandpinediy.com.
Daleville
Community Quarantine Easter Bunny Photo Bomb, 1:15 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park. Hosted by Daleville Community Church of the Nazarene. Drive up and get a no-contact photo with The Easter Bunny.
