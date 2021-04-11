Monday, April 12
Anderson
• Liberty Christian School’s All School Art Show and Open House, 3-8 p.m., elementary campus, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Alexandria
• Community Dinner, 6 p.m., carryout or dine-in, Monroe Township Trustee’s Office, 204 E. Berry St. Hosted by the Alexandria-Monroe Chamber of Commerce and the trustee’s office.
Tuesday, April 13
Alexandria
• Ladles of Love (free homemade soup), 5-7 p.m., dine-in basement or curbside pickup, 204 W. Church St. (use Canal Street entrance).
