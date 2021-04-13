LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities scheduled for Wednesday:

Anderson

  • Annual meeting of the Historic Gruenewald House, 5 p.m., 626 Main St.
  • R and B line dancing, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

  • Line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., American Legion Post 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Chesterfield

  • Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Frankton

  • Bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St.

