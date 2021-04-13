Events and activities scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
- Annual meeting of the Historic Gruenewald House, 5 p.m., 626 Main St.
- R and B line dancing, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
- Line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., American Legion Post 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
- Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
- Bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.