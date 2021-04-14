Events and activities scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
- Cash Mob presented by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mancino's Pizza & Grinders, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Pre-Season Thursdays by the Anderson Road Runners, Club, 6-7 p.m., meet at Shadyside Activity Center.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
- Spring Fair by Jessop Amusements, 5-11 p.m., down in the area of the old J.C. Penneys.
