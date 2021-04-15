LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities scheduled for Friday:

Anderson

• Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

• “Godzilla v. Kong,” 4:45 and 7 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

Chesterfield

• New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Yorktown

• A Night of Bluegrass, 5:30 p.m., New Life Presbyterian Church, 8000 W. River Road.

