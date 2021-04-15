Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
• Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
• “Godzilla v. Kong,” 4:45 and 7 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Chesterfield
• New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Yorktown
• A Night of Bluegrass, 5:30 p.m., New Life Presbyterian Church, 8000 W. River Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.