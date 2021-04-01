Anderson
Lenten Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St. Carryouts available.
Good Friday: A Rush of Hope, 7-8 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 S. Main St.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted frog legs, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (while supplies last), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Pendleton High School Senior Art Show reception and awards, 6-8:30 p.m., Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
Shirley
Community Good Friday Service, 7 p.m., Shirley-Wilkinson Community United Methodist Church, 309 South St.
