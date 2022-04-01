Anderson
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana Christian Academy, 432 W. 300N.
Spring Portraits featuring live bunnies 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Star Photo, Ninth and Main streets.
See The Abel and Not The Label, an autism awareness fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; registration for motorcycle ride at 9:30 a.m.; kick stands up at 10 a.m.; former Mounds Mall, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.
Euchre tournament 1 p.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance presents: Spring Into Dance 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Anderson Speedway’s 75th annual opening night, 5 to 10 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Markleville
Fundraiser lasagna dinner, 6 p.m.; family life center, North Christian Church.
Pendleton
Buffet all-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m.; Pendleton AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway. Hosted by the Sons of AMVETS.