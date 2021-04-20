LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled:

Tuesday, April 20

Alexandria

• Ladles of Love (free homemade soup), 5-7 p.m., dine-in basement or curbside pickup, 204 W. Church St. (use Canal Street entrance).

Wednesday, April 21

Frankton

• Sloppy joes, jumbo coney or hot dogs, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m.; Frankton American Legion.

Thursday, April 22

Lapel

• Plants & Pints, Earth Day Celebration, 6-7 p.m., Pax Brewing Co., 908 Main St. (Tickets are required).

Friday, April 23

Anderson

• Full Pink Moon Hike, 8:30-9:30 p.m., meet at Nature Center (tickets are required), Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Alexandria

• “Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7:30 p.m., The Commons Theater, 204 W. Church St. Reserve tickets: 765-639-3282.

Chesterfield

• Drive-thru chicken noodles dinner, 3-6 p.m., Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.

Saturday, April 24

Anderson

• Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix, practice starts at 10 a.m.; opening ceremonies at noon; racing, 1-5 p.m., downtown race circuit East Ninth and 10th streets, Central Avenue and Indian Trails.

Alexandria

• “Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7:30 p.m., The Commons Theater, 204 W. Church St. Reserve tickets: 765-639-3282.

Sunday, April 25

Anderson

• Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix, racing, noon-4:30 p.m.; awards presentation, 5 p.m., downtown race circuit East Ninth and 10th streets, Central Avenue and Indian Trails.

• Strutt Your Mutts, 4 p.m., meet at Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Alexandria

• “Arsenic and Old Lace,” 3:30 p.m., The Commons Theater, 204 W. Church St. Reserve tickets: 765-639-3282.

Tags

Trending Video