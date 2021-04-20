Activities and events scheduled:
Tuesday, April 20
Alexandria
• Ladles of Love (free homemade soup), 5-7 p.m., dine-in basement or curbside pickup, 204 W. Church St. (use Canal Street entrance).
Wednesday, April 21
Frankton
• Sloppy joes, jumbo coney or hot dogs, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m.; Frankton American Legion.
Thursday, April 22
Lapel
• Plants & Pints, Earth Day Celebration, 6-7 p.m., Pax Brewing Co., 908 Main St. (Tickets are required).
Friday, April 23
Anderson
• Full Pink Moon Hike, 8:30-9:30 p.m., meet at Nature Center (tickets are required), Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Alexandria
• “Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7:30 p.m., The Commons Theater, 204 W. Church St. Reserve tickets: 765-639-3282.
Chesterfield
• Drive-thru chicken noodles dinner, 3-6 p.m., Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.
Saturday, April 24
Anderson
• Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix, practice starts at 10 a.m.; opening ceremonies at noon; racing, 1-5 p.m., downtown race circuit East Ninth and 10th streets, Central Avenue and Indian Trails.
Alexandria
• “Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7:30 p.m., The Commons Theater, 204 W. Church St. Reserve tickets: 765-639-3282.
Sunday, April 25
Anderson
• Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix, racing, noon-4:30 p.m.; awards presentation, 5 p.m., downtown race circuit East Ninth and 10th streets, Central Avenue and Indian Trails.
• Strutt Your Mutts, 4 p.m., meet at Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Alexandria
• “Arsenic and Old Lace,” 3:30 p.m., The Commons Theater, 204 W. Church St. Reserve tickets: 765-639-3282.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.