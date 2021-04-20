Anderson
R and B line dancing, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Uncle Buck’s Comedy Hour with Mike Wells, 8-9:30 p.m., Kettle Top BrewHouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tourney, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Sloppy Joe’s, jumbo coney or hot dogs, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m.; Frankton American Legion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.