Anderson
Clean the Trail on Earth Day, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., Carpenter Realtors, 1 Jackson St.
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Maddie Linley and Frank Bradford, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1925 Pubhouse, 1905 Northshore Extension.
Lapel
Plants & Pints, Earth Day Celebration, 6-7 p.m., Pax Brewing Co., 908 Main St. (Tickets are required).
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.