Events and activities through Madison County and the surrounding area have been canceled or postponed for the immediate future due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have an upcoming event that’s been canceled or postponed, send the information by email to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com with “Event Cancellation” in the subject line. Please include the event name, originally scheduled date and, if applicable, date of postponement. For more information about submitting information, contact the newsroom at 622-1212.