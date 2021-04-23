Anderson
Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix, practice starts at 10 a.m.; opening ceremonies at noon; racing, 1-5 p.m., downtown race circuit East Ninth and 10th streets, Central Avenue and Indian Trails.
Dance, 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7:30 p.m., The Commons Theater, 204 W. Church St. Reserve tickets: 765-639-3282.
Lapel
All-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner, 5-7 p.m., American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St.
Middletown
Made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
