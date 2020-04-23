Anderson
Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate food distribution, noon-2 p.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave.
Anderson
Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate food distribution, noon-2 p.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave.
Events and activities through Madison County and the surrounding area have been canceled or postponed for the immediate future due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have an upcoming event that’s been canceled or postponed, send the information by email to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com with “Event Cancellation” in the subject line. Please include the event name, originally scheduled date and, if applicable, date of postponement. For more information about submitting information, contact the newsroom at 622-1212.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.