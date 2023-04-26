LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.

Minority Health Coalition Youth Summit 3 to 7 p.m. at Geater Community Center, 1611 Chase St.

Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Jennifer Mlott 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Tags

Trending Video