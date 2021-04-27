Anderson
Black Bird Film Festival, 7 p.m., Reardon Auditorium. Free admission.
R and B line dancing, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
Line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., Eagles Aerie 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Hamburger or brat dinner, 5:30 p.m. (while supplies last); bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion.
