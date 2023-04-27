LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

• City of Anderson Arbor Day Celebration 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Citizens Park, Ninth and Main streets.

• Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).

• Colton Dixon 7 p.m. at Anderson First Church, 2300 Jackson St.

• “Sister Act: The Musical” 7:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.

Alexandria

• Udder Angels Barnyard Bash 6 to 8 p.m. 625 W. Adams St.

• “24 Reasons NOT To Be In a Play” doors open, 6:30 p.m.; play, 7 p.m. at Alexandria-Monroe High School auditorium. Presented by the AMES Theatre Club.

• “Our Little Revolution” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.

Middletown

• Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

