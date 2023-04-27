SATURDAY
Anderson
Old Fashioned Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wallace Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 1518 Forkner St.
Mounds Hike noon to 12:45 p.m.; Spring Mushroom Seek! 2 to 4 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
The Vegan Experience noon to 2 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
ARCA/CRA Super Series Late Models 6 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Hits & Hymns Night with Anderson, Seaton & Webb 6 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 S. Main St.
Levi Driskell 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
“Sister Act: The Musical” 7:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Shine Bright for Suzanne 10 a.m. at The McCurry’Osity Shop, 224 N. Harrison St. Partial proceeds to the Alexandria Community Fireworks.
Volunteer Call Out! For Homer’s Helpers Animal Rescue, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St.
“24 Reasons NOT To Be In a Play” doors open, 6:30 p.m.; play, 7 p.m. at Alexandria-Monroe High School auditorium. Presented by the AMES Theatre Club.
“Our Little Revolution” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Ingalls
Spring Block Party 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Ingalls.
Muncie
Say Yes to the Dress 1 to 4 p.m. at Community of Hope, 1968 W. Main St.
Orchestra Indiana – The Planets 7:30 p.m. at Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Breakfast with the Birds 10 to 10:30 a.m.; Spring Stroll 2 to 3 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Jacara Buchanan Stand Tall Race 2 p.m. at 4610 Madison Ave.
“Sister Act: The Musical” 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
“Our Little Revolution” 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Knightstown
Spring organ concert 2 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 112 S. Franklin St.