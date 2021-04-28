Anderson
32nd annual Little 500 Hall of Fame Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Tickets: 765-642-0206.
Project Fairy Godmother Prom Dress Giveaway: Pop Up Shop, 4-5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Harry Potter Trivia Night, 7:30-9 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
