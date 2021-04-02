Anderson
Fish fry/chicken dinner, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., fellowship hall of Church Upon the Rock, 303 E. 29th St.
Alexandria
“Godzilla v. Kong,” 5:45 and 8 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Fairmount
Community Easter Egg Hunt by Fairmount Friends Church, 11 a.m., Playacres Park, 300 E. Madison St.
Middletown
Made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
Easter Express, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nickel Plate Express, 825 Forest Drive (Forest Park).
