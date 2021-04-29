Events and activities scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
- Large 3-in-1 rummage sale, Learning Tree child care clearance, tomato and pepper plants, perennials, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
- Chicken-and-noodle dinner, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Chesterfield
- New York Strip steak dinner, 5:30 p.m. American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
- Sapling Give-away, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Minnetrista, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
