SATURDAY
Anderson
Large rummage sale and plant sale 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Family Life Center of New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
Garlic Mustard Mowdown! 1 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Mad Hatter Tea Party 3 to 5 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Saturday Night Racing (Thunder Cars, Thunder Roadsters, Front Wheel Drive Figure 8, 5 to 10 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
“One Night Only,” fundraiser for Anderson High School’s Vocal Elegance and Vocal Infusion, 7 p.m.; Anderson High School. Hosted by past Show Choir alumni.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance presents: Chorale Union Concert 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at AU York Performance Hall.
Madison County’s Got Talent “Group A” (1970s theme) Round Three 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Dan’s Fish Fry 4 to 7 p.m. at Madison County 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St. Hosted by the Madison County 4-H Horse & Pony Program.