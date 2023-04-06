Go Mad
Anderson
• Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
• Good Friday Service noon at East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
• Easter egg hunt 4 to 6 p.m. at Primrose Retirement Community, 1118 W. Cross St.
• Lenten fish fry 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
• “Forgiven” 7 p.m. at Florida Station Church of God, 1045 W. 375N.
Alexandria
• Journey to the Cross, a Good Friday self-guided interactive encounter 6 to 8 p.m. at The Church at Broadway Park, 302 N. West St.
Middletown
• Broasted frog leg or fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until sold out) at Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.